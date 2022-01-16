NFL Playoffs: Chiefs vs Steelers Game Thread

The NFL playoffs continue today with the third game of a tripleheader. In the nightcap we have the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 9-7-1 Pittsburgh Steelers come into this game winners of just four of their last nine games. The Steelers snuck into the playoffs when the Indianapolis Colts unexpectedly lost to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on the last day of the regular season, opening a spot for the Steelers. This Steelers team is pretty bad. They ranked 23rd in the NFL on offense and 24th on defense. That is not the stuff Super Bowl contenders are made of. Ben Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Fame quarterback, but he is running on fumes and is currently the worst quarterback remaining in the playoffs. The Steelers were crushed by the Kansas City Chiefs three weeks ago, and there aren’t a lot of reasons to expect something different this time around.

The 12-5 Kansas City Chiefs finished the season winning 9 of their final 10 games. In the last half of the season there is a good argument to be made that the Chiefs were the best team in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes is one the NFL’s best quarterbacks, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are elite offensive weapons, and when the Chiefs get rolling it is nearly impossible to keep up with their offensive fireworks. Anything other than a Chiefs win today against an overmatched, mediocre Steelers team would be an enormous upset. Nonetheless, stranger things have happened. Perhaps Roethlisberger can pull one last rabbit out of his hat before he sails off into retirement.

It’s the Steelers and the Chiefs in the final game of an NFL Sunday playoffs tripleheader.

