NFL Playoffs: Cowboys vs 49ers Game Thread

The NFL playoffs continue today with the second game of a tripleheader. In the second game we have the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Dallas Cowboys.

The 10-7 San Francisco 49ers come into this game winners of four of their last five games. The 49ers played a tough schedule, with eight games against playoff teams. They went 4-4 in those games. The 49ers are a well balanced team, ranking 7th in the NFL in offense and 3rd in defense. They run the ball well on offense and they stop the run and the pass well on defense. The 49ers passing game on offense is their biggest weakness, with Jimmy Garoppolo not ranking among the NFL’s better quarterbacks. The 49ers run defense has been especially effective of late, holding opponents to 90 yards or less in eight of their last nine contests

The 12-5 Dallas Cowboys finished the season winning five of their final six games. The Cowboys boast the NFL’s #1 ranked offense and a defense that generated more turnovers than any team in the league. That is a potent combination. However, if you can manage to protect the ball on offense, the Cowboys are vulnerable. The Cowboys’ defense has been mediocre against the run and the pass outside of turnovers, and in the four games the Cowboys lost the turnover battle they posted a 1-3 record. If the 49ers have a chance to win this game it will likely be because they manage to avoid turnovers against this turnover hungry Cowboys defense.

It’s the 49ers and the Cowboys in the second game of an NFL Sunday playoffs tripleheader.

Enjoy the game everybody.