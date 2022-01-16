NFL Playoffs: Eagles vs Buccaneers Game Thread

The NFL playoffs continue today with a tripleheader. In the first game we have the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 9-8 Philadelphia Eagles come into this game with the worst record of any playoff team this season. The Eagles have won four of their last five games, but they went 0-6 against playoff teams this year, including a loss to the Buccaneers in mid-October. The Eagles feasted on bad teams and were hapless against good teams this year. However, as the season wore on the Eagles got their running attack going, to the point where they finished the year with the league’s #1 rushing offense. If there is a path to an Eagles victory today, it is through controlling the clock by dominating on the ground.

The 13-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the season with the second best record in the NFL. They won their last three games and seven of their last eight. The Buccaneers feature the NFL’s #1 ranked passing attack and #2 ranked offense. Quarterback Tom Brady had another MVP-quality year this year, leading the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. The high powered Buccaneers attack has been tough to keep up with, but today’s Buccaneers are banged up. They are missing two of their top three receivers and their top running back. Perhaps that opens a small window of opportunity for an otherwise outgunned Eagles team.

It’s the Eagles and the Buccaneers in the first game of an NFL Sunday playoffs tripleheader.

Enjoy the game everybody.