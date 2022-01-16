New York Jets Flight Connections 01/16/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The first two games of the NFL playoffs are in the books, and the New England Patriots have failed to win a playoff game for the third consecutive year. The Patriots were absolutely destroyed last night by the Buffalo Bills. The Bills dominated the Patriots in two of their three contests this year, they have won four of the last five games between the two teams, and the Bills have won the last two AFC East titles. It is clear there has been a changing of the guard in the division. The Patriots have a losing record against both the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills over the last three years. The Bills are now the team to beat, and the Patriots are also rans. We’ll see if the Jets can get themselves in position to challenge any time soon.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in January:
Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Season Wrap, Part 1: Offense
Steve Serby - NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Jets, Giants find defensive playmakers
Max Goodman - New York Jets to coach Colorado State TE Trey McBride at 2022 Senior Bowl
Glenn Naughton - Jets Staff to get Close Look at top Tight Ends at Senior Bowl
Michael Obermuller - Fan Favorite TE Trey McBride Joins ‘Jets’ for Senior Bowl
Max Goodman - New York Jets to coach Jahan Dotson, Romeo Doubs at 2022 Senior Bowl
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Cowboys Star WR Amari Cooper Named Ideal Trade Target for Jets
Ryan Dunleavy - Jets’ Braxton Berrios earn All-Pro honors
Justin Fried - NY Jets Braxton Berrios rightfully named first-team All-Pro
Kristen Wong - NY Jets offensive line ranked top-15 by PFF in 2021
Justin Fried - 7 biggest surprise standouts from the NY Jets' 2021 season
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Things to know about TE Lawrence Cager
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Zach Wilson gifts offensive line roundtrip plane tickets
Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL Free Agency: Will Jets actually keep their latest All-Pro?
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets top-10 special teams snap leaders in 2021
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
Will Trevon Wesco be a Jet in the 2022 season?
-
14%
Yes
-
77%
No
-
5%
Lizard Lite
-
2%
Cheugy
Loading comments...