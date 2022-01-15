NFL Playoffs: Bills vs Patriots Game Thread

The NFL playoffs continue with the nightcap of a Saturday doubleheader. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in frigid Orchard Park, New York.

The 11-6 Buffalo Bills come into this game riding a four game winning streak. Everything has been going right for the Bills in their four game winning streak. The offense has scored an average of 30 points per game, and the defense has given up 21 points or less in each of the last four games. Included in this stretch is a 33 - 21 domination of the Patriots in Foxborough. The Bills boast the NFL’s best defense and the NFL’s best pass defense, along with a top 5 offense, a top 7 rushing offense, and a top 10 passing offense. This is a deep, balanced, talented Bills team that may well have a Super Bowl run in them.

The 10-7 New England Patriots are in the unfamiliar position of being first round underdogs in the playoffs. The Patriots have not won a playoff game since the 2018 season, and they have never won a playoff game under Bill Belichick in their four seasons without Tom Brady under center. The Patriots come into this game losers of three of their last four games. Over those last four games the Patriots allowed 27 or more points in three of them, and they scored 24 points or less in three of them. Suffice it to say the Patriots do not enter the playoffs this year with the kind of momentum we’re used to seeing from them at the end of the year. The signs all point towards a Bills victory, but Bill Belichick might have a little something to say about that.

It’s the Bills and the Patriots in the nightcap of an NFL playoffs Saturday doubleheader.

Enjoy the game everybody.