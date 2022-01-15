NFL Playoffs Picks: Wild Card Round

Today we begin the NFL playoffs, a time of year foreign to Jets fans. We have six games in the wild card round this year, including a first ever Monday Night Football contest. Here are my picks for the wild card round of the playoffs. All odds are courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. For my picks, these are just who wins the game deals. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

SATURDAY GAMES

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have the better quarterback and the better turnover differential. They have home field and they blew out the Raiders earlier this season. Bengals over the Raiders.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills. This will be the third time these two teams have met in the last seven weeks. The two teams split the first two meetings. The Bills have the better record, the better defense, the better quarterback, and home field. Bills over the Patriots in the rubber match.

SUNDAY GAMES

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are 4-1 against playoff teams this season. The Eagles are 0-6. I’ll take the team winning against playoff teams with the Hall of Fame quarterback. Buccaneers over the Eagles.

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers are the better balanced team, with top 7 units on offense and defense. The 49ers have won 7 of their last 9 games, with a 3-1 record against playoff teams in that stretch. The Cowboys have won 6 of 9, and they have a 1-3 record against playoff teams in that stretch. I’m going with the better balanced team that’s beating playoff teams. 49ers over the Cowboys in an upset special.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers are the worst team with the worst quarterback in the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs might be the best team with the best quarterback in the NFL. Chiefs over the Steelers.

MONDAY NIGHT GAME

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals collapsed down the stretch, going 1-4 over their last five games. The Rams finished with a 5-1 run. The Cardinals have lost 9 of their last 10 games against the Rams. I’m going with the home team, the hot team, and the team that dominates the opponent. Rams over the Cardinals.