Podcast: 2021 Jets Awards, Part 2

On today’s podcast I conclude my 2021 Jets awards. Yesterday I focused on minor awards and then began the major ones by naming my Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

Today I focus on the three phases of the game. I name my Special Teams Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year. From this group I also name my Overall Player of the Year.

The special teams award was pretty obvious. There were a few standouts on the coverage units and some kicking specialists who had success in brief tenures, but the team had one of the top returners in the league.

Naming top defensive and offensive players was more difficult. On defense it was because the unit was so bad. On offense it was because so many top players went into and out of the lineup. I did settle on choices, though.

