Braxton Berrios Makes 2021 NFL All-Pro Team

The Associated Press have revealed their 2021 NFL All-Pro team and there is a very familiar face for Jets fans with Braxton Berrios making the cut as the kick returner.

After missing out on the Pro Bowl place, Berrios is receiving just recognition for his season on special teams, not to mention the fact he was the Jet's most reliable receiver through the season.

Braxton led the NFL in kickoff return average at 30.43, which was considerably higher than the 2nd place returner, former Jet Andre Roberts (27.30). He also had one return for a touchdown.

Berrios will be a free agent this off-season and there is hope that the Jets can figure out a way to keep him in New York, not just for his return ability but for his ability to pick up key first downs on offense.

Finishing the season with 53 touches for 471 yards and 5 total touchdowns, Braxton will be looking to gain some financial security this off-season and special team standouts tend to have a good market when they combine it with production on offense.

Towards the back-end of the 2021 season, Berrios developed some clear and obvious chemistry with rookie Zach Wilson and many have called for the Jets to sign Braxton to replace Jamison Crowder in the slot, Crowder is also a free agent this off-season.