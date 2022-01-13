New York Jets Flight Connections 1/13/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the season over and the Jets not looking towards the post-season (yet again), it’s time to look at the offseason (also, yet again). Similarly to last year, the Jets have holes just about everywhere on both sides of the ball. The only positions where they could potentially be set, for the time being, are quarterback and running back, with Zach Wilson and Michael Carter (and company) holding their own and showing themselves to be part of the foundation of the team going forward. It’s basically anyone’s guess as to what Joe Douglas will do this offseason, and I guess that’s part of the excitement of it all. Hopefully he’s able to properly build the team, because time could be seemingly running out if progress isn’t seen soon. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

SNY - Assessing the Jets' 2021-2022 season | The Tailgate

Michael Nania - Ranking every key NY Jets player in 2021 from worst to best

Ryan Cole - One Jet named to Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie Team

Ethan Greenberg - Folorunso Fatukasi ‘Honored’ to Represent Jets Throughout 2021 Season

Michael Nania - Michael Carter finishes 2021 as the NFL's best RB in a crucial category

Jack Bell - Jets LB C.J. Mosley: The Foundation is a Stepping Stone

Michael Obermuller - Ex-NFL Star Thinks Jets Have Brighter Future Than Giants

Joey Chandler - Strength training will be a focus for Jets’ Zach Wilson in the offseason

Scott Thompson - Jets OT Morgan Moses doesn't need surgery heading into free agency

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets shrouding Mekhi Becton in mystery is bad look

Andrew Golden - Why coaching the Senior Bowl is such a huge opportunity for the Jets staff

Scott Thompson - Nakobe Dean 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about potential Jets and Giants target

Max Goodman - NFL insider says New York Jets won't pick wide receiver in first round of 2022 NFL draft

Cam Mellor - New York Jets 7-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Warned to Avoid Panthers Lockdown Corner Stephon Gilmore in 2022

Michael Nania - NY Jets bring back a familiar face at wide receiver (Report)

Geoff Magliocchetti - Wayne Chrebet remembers one of his idols: Jets legend Don Maynard

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!