New York Jets Flight Connections 1/13/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the season over and the Jets not looking towards the post-season (yet again), it’s time to look at the offseason (also, yet again). Similarly to last year, the Jets have holes just about everywhere on both sides of the ball. The only positions where they could potentially be set, for the time being, are quarterback and running back, with Zach Wilson and Michael Carter (and company) holding their own and showing themselves to be part of the foundation of the team going forward. It’s basically anyone’s guess as to what Joe Douglas will do this offseason, and I guess that’s part of the excitement of it all. Hopefully he’s able to properly build the team, because time could be seemingly running out if progress isn’t seen soon. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
SNY - Assessing the Jets' 2021-2022 season | The Tailgate
Michael Nania - Ranking every key NY Jets player in 2021 from worst to best
Ryan Cole - One Jet named to Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie Team
Ethan Greenberg - Folorunso Fatukasi ‘Honored’ to Represent Jets Throughout 2021 Season
Michael Nania - Michael Carter finishes 2021 as the NFL's best RB in a crucial category
Jack Bell - Jets LB C.J. Mosley: The Foundation is a Stepping Stone
Michael Obermuller - Ex-NFL Star Thinks Jets Have Brighter Future Than Giants
Joey Chandler - Strength training will be a focus for Jets’ Zach Wilson in the offseason
Scott Thompson - Jets OT Morgan Moses doesn't need surgery heading into free agency
Mark Cannizzaro - Jets shrouding Mekhi Becton in mystery is bad look
Andrew Golden - Why coaching the Senior Bowl is such a huge opportunity for the Jets staff
Scott Thompson - Nakobe Dean 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about potential Jets and Giants target
Max Goodman - NFL insider says New York Jets won't pick wide receiver in first round of 2022 NFL draft
Cam Mellor - New York Jets 7-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Warned to Avoid Panthers Lockdown Corner Stephon Gilmore in 2022
Michael Nania - NY Jets bring back a familiar face at wide receiver (Report)
Geoff Magliocchetti - Wayne Chrebet remembers one of his idols: Jets legend Don Maynard
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!
Poll
Will the Jets have more wins in 2022-23 than they did this season?
-
94%
Yes
-
4%
No
-
0%
Meh
Loading comments...