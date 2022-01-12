Jets Offseason Mailbag

Today we have our first podcast mailbag of the offseason. Wednesday is the weekly podcast mailbag day. Thanks to everybody who sent in questions. There could not be a podcast mailbag without mailbag questions. Unfortunately I was not able to get to all of the questions, but feel free to resubmit any that went unanswered for a future mailbag installment.

Today we discuss the importance of ownership in the NFL, the excitement of Week 18, what position matters most after quarterback, how much trouble Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh might find themselves in next year if things don’t go well, what we can expect from the 2020 Draft class, Mike LaFleur’s chances of landing a head coaching job, thoughts on Miami’s firing of Brian Flores, and more. It is a show full of great questions and hopefully decent answers.

