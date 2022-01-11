Jets Coaching Staff Will Coach the Senior Bowl

The Jets coaching staff has been named one of the two coaching staffs for the upcoming Senior Bowl.

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will coach the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, getting an up-close look at more than 100 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft. ........... “We are very thankful to Jim Nagy and his team for the chance to work with some of the best young players in the nation this week,” added Jets coach Robert Saleh. “The New York Jets are fired up for the opportunity to engage with these young men and be a part of everything at the Senior Bowl.”

The coaching staffs selected for the game are the top two based on Draft order for teams not making coaching changes. There are three teams picking ahead of the Jets this year. One is Detroit. Jacksonville is making a coaching change, while the job status of Houston’s staff is unclear.

This will give the Jets coaches a chance to work up close with the top prospects. The Senior Bowl is considered the most prestigious of the college all-star games and tends to attract the highest level prospects.