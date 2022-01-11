Podcast: Takeaways From Joe Douglas’ Season Ending Press Conference

The Jets season ended on Sunday. Yesterday was close out day. Players were at the team facility to clean out their lockers. Many of them spoke to the media. So did Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh.

These season ending events like most offseason press conferences usually offer us little in the way of insight. General managers cliche their way through things. Nobody is going to telegraph their offseason plans. Occasionally there is an interesting point or two.

On today’s podcast I discuss some of the key takeaways. It doesn’t make up for the season the Jets just had, but I was glad the people running the team did not try to sugar coat things as has happened in the past. I also was struck by a comment Joe Douglas made about trades. I discuss this and the news the Jets coaching staff will be at the Senior Bowl.

Thanks for listening.