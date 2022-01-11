RIP Don Maynard

Jets legend Don Maynard passed away on Monday. He was 86.

Maynard played wide receiver for the Jets from 1960 through 1972. Prior to his time with the Jets, he had brief stints with the Giants and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL.

Maynard’s time with the Jets earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame. He made four AFL All-Star Teams and four All-AFL Teams. He led the AFL in receiving touchdowns in 1965 and receiving yards in 1967. He also was a member of the Jets Super Bowl III team, the only championship winning team in franchise history.

He was named to the AFL All-Time team. His number 13 was retired by the Jets after his playing days ended, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

Don Maynard is at the top of any list of the greatest New York Jets ever.