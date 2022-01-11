New York Jets Flight Connections 1/11/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. On ‘Black Monday’, Jets’ division rival, the Miami Dolphins, fired head coach Brian Flores in what was quite a surprising move. Flores instantly becomes one of the better head coaching options going into 2022. Hopefully for the Jets, it means the Dolphins hire someone less competent as Flores’ replacement. For the Jets themselves, Robert Saleh has a bit of work to do as well. While the offense’s potential could have been a mixed bag, the defense didn’t exactly live up to its hype under Saleh. While they managed to improve in some areas, it wasn’t quite nearly enough. Hopefully with another year, and an influx of more talent, the team can turn things around going into the 2022 season. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss to Bills in Season Finale?

Max Goodman - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh reveals what he told his team after historic loss to Buffalo Bills

Oliver Cochrane - Zach Wilson signs off on rookie season with determined message

Phillip Martinez - Joe Douglas takeaways from end-of-season news conference, including possible Quinnen Wlliams extension

Eric Allen - Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'I Have to Do a Better Job'

Scott Thompson - Jets GM Joe Douglas praises Robert Saleh's first season: 'We're fortunate to call him a teammate'

Danny Abriano - Joe Douglas 'very confident' about Zach Wilson's future: 'I saw a ton of growth from Zach this year'

Jack Bell - For the Jets on the ‘First Day’ of 2022 Offseason ‘There’s an Opportunity Here to Do Something Special’

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

Eric Allen - New York Jets: 2022 Opponents

Randy Lange & Ethan Greenberg - New York Jets: 2022 Draft Picks

Michael Nania - 2022 NY Jets mock draft with a twist: What if they trade every pick?

Joey Chandler - Jets free agency: Big career decisions ahead for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, M.D.

Geoff Magliocchetti - New York Jets legend Don Maynard dies at 86

Randy Lange - NFL Hall of Famer Don Maynard Obituary | New York Jets

