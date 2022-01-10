Podcast: Jets Lose Season Finale to Bills 27-10

The 2021 season is now complete for the New York Jets. They were defeated yesterday on the road by the Buffalo Bills 27-10. For Buffalo the win brings a second consecutive division title. For the Jets it ends a disappointing season at 4-13.

The Jets were not putting a quality offense on the field yesterday. Still the output was unacceptable. There are no circumstances where an NFL team should ever net 53 yards for an entire game. Even fringe NFL players need to be able to do more. It was a poor effort for all involved, the coaching, the players, and Zach Wilson. On today’s podcast I discuss what went wrong.

I also offer some final thoughts on a season that wasn’t a complete catastrophe but fell short of expectations.

