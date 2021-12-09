TNF: Vikings vs Steelers Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 14. Tonight the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Minnesota Vikings. These might not be two of the best teams in the NFL, but both teams are still in the hunt for a playoff berth. That in itself makes this game interesting.

The 6-5-1 Steelers come into this game fresh off a crucial 20 - 19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. The Steelers have been a streaky team this year. After a season opening win over the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers lost three straight, then won four straight. The Steelers then lost two and tied a terrible Detroit Lions team before winning last week. Not that we should take this too seriously, but if the pattern holds the Steelers should have started a new winning streak with their victory on Sunday.

The 5-7 Minnesota Vikings have a weird streak of their own. Over their last eight games the Vikings have won two straight, then lost two, then won two, then lost two. Again, not to take this seriously, but if that pattern holds the Vikings are due for a victory tonight. Obviously both teams can’t win, so something’s gotta give. The bettors say it’s the Steelers who will break their pattern and lose tonight. With remaining games against the Titans, Chiefs, Ravens and Browns, the Steelers can ill afford another loss.

It’s the Steelers and the Vikings in a matchup of two teams trying to stay relevant in the race for a playoff berth on Thursday Night Football. Enjoy the game everybody.