Podcast: Jets-Saints Talk With Ross Jackson

Today’s podcast is the weekly Crossover Thursday show with the week’s opponent. I join Ross Jackson, the host of Locked on Saints, to break down this Sunday's game between the Jets and the Saints as New Orleans travels to the Meadowlands for the first time since 2013.

Ross and I discuss some of the big storylines for both teams. The Jets are hoping Zach Wilson can show progress while their injury report has filled up. We also discuss the matchups to watch. The defensive line in particular is worth paying attention to for the Jets. We end by talking about keys to victory and making some predictions on prop bets. One of them has to do with my own job status as Ross is my podcasting boss.

