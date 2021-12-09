New York Jets Flight Connections 12/9/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets might be down a couple more members in their Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Tevin Coleman was in concussion protocol yesterday and missed practice, while Elijah Moore also did not practice. While I think the drop off from Tevin Coleman to Ty Johnson (or Austin Walter) isn’t huge, Elijah Moore is the clear WR1 on the Jets right now. Losing him means that a combination of Braxton Berrios and Jamison Crowder are the only real options for Zach Wilson in the passing attack. The Saints boast a good defense, so the game could get really ugly if the offensive (and defensive) game plans aren’t precise. While the Jets don’t necessarily need a win, we do still need to see a competitive team take the field. Hopefully that happens this week. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

