Jets Week 14 Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks as always to those who sent in questions. As is the case most weeks, there were more questions than there was time to answer all of them. If your question went unanswered, feel free to resend it for a future podcast installment.

Today we look at the extent to which injuries are responsible for the Jets’ poor defensive performance, whether the Johnson brothers are too patient with underperforming coaches and general managers, whether the Jets should go after a former player to replace their current defensive coordinator, what schematic adjustments could be made to improve the defensive performance, whether the Jets should be active trying to find practice squaders from other teams, how long Zach Wilson has to develop, and whether the focus should be on building the team before finding a quarterback.

Thank you again for the questions and for listening to the show.