New York Jets Flight Connections 12/8/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After battling an injury all season long, Corey Davis was finally put on injured reserve after yet another setback. To be honest, I wasn’t really surprised this happened. When the Jets signed Davis in the offseason, I was audibly disappointed. Not only has Davis never lived up to his 1st round capital, but he’s never managed to stay healthy enough to prove so either. The Jets didn’t pay a premium for him, which is good, but if they were hoping he was to be their WR1 for the future, they were mistaken. Perhaps with the emergence of Elijah Moore, Davis can thrive in the future as the WR2 of the team - but I think the Jets should still draft a wide receiver when the time comes. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Jets vs. Saints

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Zach Wilson's Progress, Special Teams Discussion & West Point Grad Elijah Riley 1-on-1

Vitor Paiva - How much did Zach Wilson improve vs. Eagles? | NY Jets Film Breakdown

Michael Nania - CB Bryce Hall was the lone bright spot for Jets defense vs. Eagles

Adam Melendez - NY Jets QB Zach Wilson has become public enemy No. 1 — why?

Kristen Wong - NY Jets 2021 free-agent class has been decimated by injuries

Randy Lange - For Jets' Quincy Williams, It's All About the Competition...and the Hits

Connor Hughes - Who can bolster the Jets’ defense? J.C. Jackson and other players to consider in the offseason

Steve Serby - NFL draft options to rebuild Jets' troubled defense

Ian Roddy - Getting to know 2022 Jets draft targets through their high school coaches

Daniel Kelly - Why the New York Jets should draft Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign RB Austin Walter, Place WR Corey Davis on Injured Reserve

NewYorkJets.com - Quinnen Williams Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Geoff Magliocchetti - Quinnen Williams reps Jets as Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Here’s the thread about nothing, come check it out!

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!