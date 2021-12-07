Filed under: Mailbag Questions By John B Dec 7, 2021, 6:48pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Mailbag Questions Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Leave mailbag questions for this week in the cleverly marked “comments” section. More From Gang Green Nation Jets Own the 4th and 5th Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft After Week 13 Podcast: Thoughts on Eddy Pineiro, Corey Davis, and Denzel Mims 2021 NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Offensive Defense New York Jets Flight Connections 12/7/21 Corey Davis To Undergo Season Ending Surgery MNF: Bills vs Patriots Game Thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...