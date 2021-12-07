Podcast: Thoughts on Eddy Pineiro, Corey Davis, and Denzel Mims

The Jets once again have a new kicker. After it took two extra point attempts for Alex Kessman to kick himself out of the job, the Jets are turning to former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro to step in.

It took three years of kicking futility, but Joe Douglas might have finally figured out what to look for in a kicker. On today’s podcast I discuss the Jets’ inexplicable multi-season kicking woes and why Pineiro could be a step in the right direction.

The Jets also lost wide receiver Corey Davis for the season. Davis is undergoing season-ending surgery. While he has received a lot of criticism, I think Davis has been better than people realize and will be missed.

His absence does open up an opportunity for Denzel Mims. This could be the second year receiver’s last chance with the Jets to show he can produce.

