New York Jets Flight Connections 12/7/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the way the Jets defense handled the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, fans want answers, and rightfully so. The defense, which was supposed to be a strength of Robert Saleh and his coaching staff, has easily been the weakest unit on the team. There shouldn’t be any reason that Jeff Ulbrich stays after this season, and quite honestly, I believe the team should cut ties with him now. Telling people publicly that the Eagles offense isn’t different with Gardner Minshew was one of the worst things I’ve heard a coach say, because of how blatantly wrong he was. Even if the scheme wasn’t much different, the way they ran it, and the plays they called were much different. It’s unacceptable moving forward and should be addressed. Until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Brian Costello - Jets continue to prove they have no identity or sense of purpose

Ethan Greenberg - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Eagles?

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Zach Wilson Progresses, But Defense Still Stinks

Michael Nania - Zach Wilson made enormous progress vs. Eagles in 3 key areas

Michael Golden - NY Jets Beast of the Week: Zach Wilson's early success brings hope for the future

Geoff Magliocchetti - C.J. Mosley, Robert Saleh address perplexing defensive performance

Ryan Morik - Jeff Ulbrich doubles down on Jets' preparation for Eagles despite their QB change

Mason Smoller - Defense is New York Jets Top Priority in 2022 Off-Season

Daniel Kelly - New York Jets LB Quincy Williams has been bright spot on Jets defense

Michael Obermuller - Jets Experts Examine Kicker Mess & Zach Wilson’s Ongoing ‘Process’

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign K Eddy Piñeiro and Release K Alex Kessman

Geoff Magliocchetti - The Jets cannot allow kicking conundrum to continuously stifle Zach Wilson

Brian Fonseca - Jets sign ex-Bears kicker in latest attempt to fix major recurring issue

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets WR Corey Davis, Facing Surgery, Is Out for Rest of the Season

Brian Costello - Corey Davis out for season in yet another Jets injury blow

Geoff Magliocchetti - Jets WR Corey Davis out for the season (Report)

Justin Fried - 3 NY Jets players that must step up following the Corey Davis injury

Ryan Morik - Jets' Blake Cashman, already on IR, moved to Reserve/COVID-19 list

