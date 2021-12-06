Corey Davis To Undergo Season Ending Surgery

The New York Jets have announced that wide receiver Corey Davis will be undergoing season ending core muscle surgery. Davis has been troubled by a groin injury in recent weeks that was aggravated in yesterday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Corey Davis was one of Joe Douglas’ big free agent acquisitions this past year. He signed a three year, $37.5 million contract to improve the Jets’ woefully deficient wide receiver group, but Davis struggled with drops early in the season, and he struggled with injuries in recent weeks. Davis finishes his inaugural year in a Jets uniform with nine games played, 34 receptions, 492 yards and four touchdowns. It is his second least productive season in the NFL, with only his rookie year being worse. Davis is the latest among many, many key Jets players who have had their seasons cut short by injuries this year. The Jets hope Davis is fully recovered and rebounds in a big way in the 2022 season.