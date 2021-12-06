MNF: Bills vs Patriots Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 13. Tonight the New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills.

The 8-4 New England Patriots come into this game as hot as any team in football. After getting off to a very rough 2-4 start this season the Patriots have reeled off six straight victories. The Patriots haven’t just been winning, they’ve been destroying opponents. Only one opponent in the last six games has come within 17 points of the Patriots. That’s about as dominant as a team can get in this league. We’ll see if the Bills can cool them off.

The Buffalo Bills come into this game struggling a bit. After getting off to a 4-1 start to the season the Bills have lost three of their last six games. Despite their struggles the Bills come into this game ranked 1st in the NFL on defense and 4th on offense. Those are Super Bowl type numbers, but so far it hasn’t translated into a Super Bowl type record. Nonetheless the Bills can ascend to first place in the AFC East and tied for the best record in the AFC with a win over the Patriots tonight.

This game will go a long way towards deciding supremacy in the AFC East in 2021. It may even go a long way towards deciding which team gets the coveted #1 seed and a first round bye in the playoffs. It’s the Bills and the Patriots in a showdown of AFC East titans on Monday Night Football.

Enjoy the game everybody.