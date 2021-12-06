Jets to Sign Kicker Eddy Pineiro

A day after Alex Kessman missed both extra points he attempted, the Jets are unsurprisingly bringing in a new kicker. Former Chicago Bears placekicker Eddy Pineiro will be joining the team.

One day after their kicker missed two extra points, the Jets now are signing veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro to their active roster, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021

Pineiro will be the Jets’ third kicker in three weeks. Matt Ammendola was cut prior to Sunday’s game. Kessman will presumably be cut to make room for Pineiro.

Unlike every other kicker Joe Douglas has brought in during his tenure, Pineiro actually has a solid track record in the NFL. As the Bears’ kicker in 2019 he made 23 of 28 field goal attempts.

Hopefully this will end the Jets’ long-term kicking woes. The wounds from the kicking game over the last few years have been largely self-inflicted. While teams across the NFL have no trouble finding kickers from the scrap heap, the Jets have relied on sub-replacement level kickers, trying to develop accuracy from guys who have big legs.

Maybe Sunday’s game finally made the Jets realize they should look for players with a history of competence at the position. That would be a welcome development.