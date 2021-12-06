Podcast: Jets Lose as Zach Wilson Shows Progress But Defense and Kicking Game Fail Completely

The Jets lost yesterday to the Philadelphia Eagles 33-18 at MetLife Stadium. The defeat drops the team to 3-9. It also drops the Jets’ all-time record against the Eagles to 0-12. These teams don’t play frequently in the regular season, but when they do play the Jets can’t seem to triumph.

Zach Wilson showed progress for the Jets. The rookie quarterback got off to a hot start, leading the Jets to touchdowns on their first three drives. The offense cooled considerably after that. Wilson himself was inconsistent after those first three drives, but there were at least things to build upon.

The same could not be said of the defense or the kicking game. The Eagles moved the ball every way imaginable, and the 45 yard half just one week ago felt like a very long time away. Beyond that, the Jets’ chronic issues with kicker continued as Alex Kessman missed both of his extra point attempts. Joe Douglas’ baffling inability to find a kicker continues.

I discuss all of this and more on today’s podcast. Thanks for listening.