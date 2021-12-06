Jets Open As 6 Point Underdogs vs Saints

The New York Jets were soundly thrashed by the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday to drop their record to 3-9 on the year. The defense forgot there was a game, allowing scores on the first seven consecutive Eagles drives. You simply can’t win when the opponent scores every time they touch the ball. On the bright side, Zach Wilson showed some progress running the offense, though the offense was still shut out in the second half. Just another fruitless day in Jetsland.

Now the Jets prepare for a game against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have lost five straight games. They have not won a football game since starting quarterback Jameis Winston went down with a season ending injury. Backup Trevor Siemian was so ineffective in four games replacing Winston he was replaced by gadget player Taysom Hill. That didn’t go very well, as Hill threw four interceptions en route to the Saints’ fifth consecutive defeat. It is possible this game against the Saints will be a rare instance where the Jets are fielding the better quarterback. You can probably count the number of times we could say that over the last decade without running out of fingers and toes.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are 6 point road favorites against the Jets on Sunday. That is a large spread for a road team that hasn’t won a game since October. While the Saints’ quarterback woes may give the Jets a fighting chance in this game, the Jets nonexistent defense more than justifies the 6 point spread.

Can the Jets win? Sure. If the Saints turn the ball over repeatedly like they did yesterday the Jets should be in good shape. However, the Jets defense has forced just nine turnovers all year, fewer than all but one NFL team. Expecting the Jets to win with defensive turnovers is probably not the best way to bet.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +190/ New Orleans Saints -235.

The Over/Under for the game is 43.5.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?