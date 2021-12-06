New York Jets Flight Connections 12/6/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Speaking of things being as usual, the Jets lost once again on Sunday, this time to the Philadelphia Eagles. The kicker is that the Eagles were without Jalen Hurts - and instead the Jets got torched by Gardner Minshew. Now, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t happy for Minshew, as he’s one of my favorite players in the NFL. But for a defensive guru to not only not prepare in case Minshew played, but then to get torched by him is pretty unacceptable. And, while Zach Wilson did look better in this game, he still has a long way to go. We’ll see if he’s able to overcome future obstacles as his task won’t necessarily get any easier this season. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Geoff Magliocchetti - Zach Wilson flashes but defense sputters as Jets lose to Eagles (Highlights)

Robby Sabo - The more things change (Zach Wilson), the more they stay the same (Jets vs. Eagles)

Brian Costello - Jets torched by Gardner Minshew, Eagles to clinch losing season

Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg - Jets-Eagles 3 Takeaways | Zach Wilson Starts Hot; Team Cools Late

SNY - Bent - Jets takeaways from 33-18 loss to Eagles, including fast Zach Wilson start

Brian Costello - Jets report card: Defense looks lost vs. Gardner Minshew

SNY - Robert Saleh on defense's 'self-inflicted wounds' in loss to Eagles | Jets Post Game

Joey Chandler - Zach Wilson’s hot start cooled off by Jets’ defensive struggles in 2nd half

Jack Bell - Robert Saleh: Jets QB Zach Wilson’s ‘Best Game by Far’

Ryan Morik - Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson had 'by far his best game' operating Jets' offense against Eagles

SNY - Former Jet analyzes Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore's budding connection | Post Game Live

Ian O'Connor - Improvement Jets' Zach Wilson showed still isn't good enough

Randy Lange - Jets' C.J. Mosley: 'We Can Affect the Future ... Right Now'

Ryan Morik - C.J. Mosley on Eagles' lack of respect to Jets: 'That pisses you off'

Brian Costello - C.J. Mosley is tired of disrespect Eagles showed Jets in loss

Randy Lange - Robert Saleh's Passions Show During Jets' Home Loss to Eagles

Brian Fonseca - Jets admit they did not prepare for Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew: Here’s why

Thomas Christopher - Picking up Quinnen Williams' 5th year should be no-brainer for Jets

Michael Nania - 'Madden NFL' responds to John Franklin-Myers' plea for ratings boost

Thomas Christopher - Bryce Hall's emergence opens up more New York Jets possibilities

Michael Nania - NY Jets OT Mekhi Becton teases upcoming return

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Here’s the thread about nothing, make sure to check it out!

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!