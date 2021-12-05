SNF: Broncos vs Chiefs Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 13. Tonight the Denver Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 6-5 Denver Broncos come into this game winners of three of their last four games. The Broncos field a top 10 defense but a mediocre 20th ranked offense. They have struggled to score, putting up 19 points or less in five of their last eight games.

The 7-4 Kansas City Chiefs come into this game surging, winners of four straight games. That has largely been accomplished on the backs of a resurgent defense. The Chiefs’ offense is still sputtering, having scored 20 or fewer points in four of their last five games. Nonetheless the Chiefs have gotten themselves in position to challenge for the #1 seed in the AFC after starting the season just 3-4.

This is a game with major playoff implications for both teams. Both are still in position to win the AFC West, and the Chiefs are legitimate contenders for the #1 seed.

It’s the Broncos and the Chiefs in an AFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football.

Enjoy the game everybody.