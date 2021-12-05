Jets vs Eagles Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Philadelphia Eagles is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Eagles 24 - 18.

The Jets began the game with a bang, as Braxton Berrios returned the opening kickoff all the way to the Eagles’ 21 yard line. A few plays later the Jets were in the end zone on a short pass from Zach Wilson to Elijah Moore. New kicker Alex Kessman picked up where old kicker Matt Ammendola left off, missing the extra point, and the Jets had an early 6 - 0 lead. It didn’t last.

Gardner Minshew led the Eagles on a long touchdown drive on the Eagles’ first possession as the Jets defense barely bothered to offer resistance, and the Eagles took a 7 - 6 lead.

The Jets answered with a long touchdown drive of their own, culminating in a Zach Wilson quarterback sneak into the end zone. Kessman continued to impress, missing his second straight extra point in what is shaping up to be a short Jets career, and the Jets had a 12 - 7 lead as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles came right back with another long touchdown drive ending in a touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to Dallas Goedert. It was now Eagles 14, Jets 12.

The Jets followed with a long touchdown drive and a missed two point conversion to take an 18 - 14 lead. Back came the Eagles with a 94 yard touchdown drive to retake the lead at 21 - 18 as the defenses for each team appeared to think they had the day off.

The Eagles finally stopped the Jets on the next drive and a nice punt return had the Eagles offense in business with great field position at the two minute warning. The Eagles closed out the half with a field goal to take a 24 - 18 lead. The Eagles scored every time they had the ball in the first half.

The Jets go into the second half trailing the Eagles by six points.

Enjoy the second half everyone.