Final Score: Eagles 33, Jets 18

In the New York Jets’ 12th game of the 2021 season the Jets lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 33 - 18.

A wild first half saw seven scoring drives in eight possessions for the two teams. The Eagles scored every time they had the ball, and the Jets scored three first half touchdowns as Zach Wilson played the finest half of his nascent NFL career. It was a very promising showing in the first half for the embattled Jets quarterback, but a kicker who couldn’t kick and a Jets defense that took the day off ruined things as the Eagles entered halftime with a 24 - 18 lead.

The Jets opened the second half on defense and promptly gave up their 5th straight scoring drive as the Eagles kicked a short field goal to take a 9 point lead. After the Jets went three and out the Eagles used up the remaining time in the third quarter with yet another long drive before kicking a field goal early in the fourth quarter to take a 12 point lead. It was the Eagles’ sixth consecutive scoring drive as the Jets defense continued to take the day off. A Zach Wilson interception was followed by the Eagles’ seventh consecutive scoring drive, ending in another field goal and a 15 point Eagles lead. At this point, with less than 10 minutes to play and the Jets down two touchdowns and a two point conversion, the game was all but over. A final failed Jets drive capped a completely lifeless second half for the Jets.

With the loss the Jets go to 3-9 on the year.

