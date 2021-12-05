SNF: 49ers vs Seahawks

Sunday Night Football, Week 13. Tonight the San Francisco 49ers visit the Seattle Seahawks.

The 6-5 San Francisco 49ers come into this game on a roll. After starting the season losing four of their first six games, the 49ers have now won four of their last five. In each of those four wins the 49ers have scored 30+ points and rushed for 145+ yards. The 49ers now boast the league’s 12th ranked offense and 6th ranked defense. They are starting to look like a formidable threat in the postseason.

The 3-8 Seatle Seahawks come into this game in free fall. The Seahawks have lost six of their last seven games, their only win coming against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. The Seahawks offense has completely disappeared, scoring 20 points or less in six of their last seven games. Russell Wilson has not looked like the same player since coming back from a finger injury on his throwing hand. Perhaps he is not fully healed. In addition to a struggling offense the Seahawks field the league’s 32nd ranked defense. In a shocking total collapse of the once proud Seahawks, this team is actually in the conversation for worst team in the NFL.

It’s the 49ers and the Seahawks in an NFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football.

Enjoy the game everybody.