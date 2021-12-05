Week 13 Late Games Open Thread

Week 13 of the NFL season continues with just three late afternoon games. Perhaps the best of the bunch features the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Pitsburgh Steelers.

The 8-3 Baltimore Ravens are currently the #1 seed in the AFC playoff race. The Ravens come into this game winners of two straight games, but they are struggling mightily on offense. The Ravens have scored just 42 total points over the last three games as Lamar Jackson and company have hit a rough stretch. The Ravens have struggled defending the pass, as they rank dead last in the NFL in passing yards allowed. The Ravens have, however, been very good against the run. That should serve them well against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that depends on running the ball and struggles in their passing offense.

The 5-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers come into this game in a tailspin. Their last three games have resulted in two losses and a tie against the winless Detroit Lions. The Steelers find themselves in the unfamiliar position of last place in the AFC North, and a loss today against the Ravens would put them below .500 on the year, something the Steelers rarely see this late in a season. If the Steelers want to eventually secure their annual berth in the playoffs, winning this game will be vital.

Elsewhere in the late games, the Jacksonville Jaguars try to continue this year’s trend of shocking upsets against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Washington Football Team visits the Las Vegas Raiders.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.