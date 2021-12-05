Jets vs Eagles Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets will take on the Philadelphia Eagles today at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game starts at 1:00 pm EST.

Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the game. Winds will be light and variable at 0 - 5 mph out of the east to start the game, shifting to the southeast as the game wears on. Temperatures will be typical for early December in East Rutherford, in the mid 40s throughout the game. Humidity will be low and comfortable, in the high 30s to start the game, decreasing to the mid 30s as the game wears on. The risk of precipitation will be near zero throughout the game. This will be standard late autumn football weather in New Jersey. Perfect weather for the players, a bit chilly for the fans, but nothing a good winter coat can’t handle. The weather should not have any significant impact on this game.

Enjoy the game everybody.