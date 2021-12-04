Jets vs. Eagles and Week 13 on TV in New York

CBS has a doubleheader this week while FOX will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Eagles at Jets early on CBS

Giants at Dolphins early on FOX

Ravens at Steelers late on CBS

Andrew Catalon and James Lofton will call Sunday’s game between the Jets and the Eagles for CBS. Kickoff time is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern.

This week’s CBS doubleheader gives the game a slightly wider broadcast footprint than we have seen for recent Jets games. Coverage will still be heavily concentrated in the Northeast. Outside of New York, markets receiving this game include Hartford, Albany, Philadelphia, Scranton, Harrisburg, and Washington DC.

To see whether you will get Jets-Eagles along with the games in your area, check out the maps at 506sports.com.

The entire nation will see Broncos at Chiefs Sunday night on NBC and Patriots at Bills Monday night on ESPN.