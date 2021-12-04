New York Jets Flight Connections 12/04/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets face the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday. The Eagles have the top running attack in the NFL, and the Jets have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. On paper this looks like a really bad matchup for the Jets defense. Stranger things have happened, but I don’t see this game going the Jets way. I hope I’m wrong.

