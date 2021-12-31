Podcast: Jets vs. Buccaneers Preview

The Jets play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend at the Meadowlands. In this new NFL world, the season does not end Week 17 so this is not the finale for the Jets.

The opponent is familiar. Even though the Jets do not play the Buccaneers frequently, they are well-acquainted with Tampa Bay’s quarterback, Tom Brady. Brady has tormented the Jets through the years. Instead of doing it twice a year, now we at least only have to watch him play the Jets once every four years.

Can the Jets pull off a surprising upset? Does Zach Wilson have a chance in this game? We will discuss all of this and more on today’s game preview podcast. This game is a clear uphill climb for the Jets. I am keeping my expectations low.

Thanks as always for listening to the show. You can subscribe to Locked On Jets to have new episodes automatically sent to you as they are posted.