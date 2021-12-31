New York Jets Flight Connections 12/31/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Let me be the first to wish you all a Happy New Year, and let’s hope that the coming year is better than the previous two. For the Jets, that seems like it can almost become a certainty. While the team has had some severe struggles for the past decade, an influx of youth finally seems to be turning the team around. While it’s still much too early to proclaim the team as anything more than a work in progress, some results have been nice to see in a year that was known to be part of the rebuilding process. The biggest struggle will be to see if this success can build off of itself for the following year. We’ll see how it goes after this season shakes out. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Randy Lange - 5 to Watch When the Jets Take On the Buccaneers Sunday at MetLife

Phillip Martinez - Jets' DC Jeff Ulbrich says young defense can learn from Tom Brady

Randy Lange - C.J. Mosley: Playing vs. Tom Brady 'Adds to the Magnitude' of Jets-Bucs

Ryan Cole - Tom Brady thinks MetLife Stadium is easier to play in than Giants Stadium

Jake Brown - ‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 96: Damien Woody talks Jets, Tom Brady, John Madden

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Buccaneers - Thursday

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Activate Alijah Vera-Tucker, Laurent Duvernay-Tarif, John Franklin-Myers and Ashtyn Davis

Alex Smith - Ranking the Top 5 Jets stories of 2021

Ethan Greenberg - Jets QB Zach Wilson Named NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for the Third Time

Stefan Stelling - Zach Wilson wins Rookie of the Week again, but does it matter?

Associated Press - Jets' Wilson showing increased aggressiveness, leadership

Tzvi Machlin - Chris Simms: Jets Would Say "No" To Russell Wilson, Zach Wilson Trade

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets’ Morgan Moses Has Revealing Comments About His Future in New York

Kristen Wong - Jason Pinnock may have a future with the NY Jets at safety

Caroline Hendershot - Jets S Will Parks Makes a Seamless Transition to New Home

J.P. Pelzman - Joe Douglas Has More Clout Than Any Jets GM In The Woody Johnson Era. Will He Use It This Off-Season?

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Dreaming of ‘Splashy’ Blockbuster Trade for Vikings star Danielle Hunter

Ian Roddy - Making the case for Jets to draft Treylon Burks in round one

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Dwight Lowery

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!