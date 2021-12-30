Jets-Buccaneers Talk With David Harrison

The New York Jets face their old nemesis Tom Brady this weekend as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town for a Week 17 game. The two teams are in very different places. The Jets find themselves near the bottom of the NFL standings and likely picking in the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Bucs are the defending Super Bowl Champions and one of the favorites to win it all again.

On today’s podcast I join David Harrison, the co-host of Locked on Bucs to discuss this game. We chat about some of the key storylines for both teams. At the very least, the Jets team that takes the field on Sunday should be stronger than the one that beat Jacksonville last weekend. We also discuss key matchups and what each team needs to do to pull out a victory.

Thanks you as always for listening to the show.