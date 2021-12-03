Jets fan confidence is at 60% after win over Houston

It’s time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts.

SB Nation Reacts is a survey sent to NFL fans each week asking questions about their favorite team and the league in general.

When last we left off, the Jets had somehow increased fan confidence despite losing to Miami. Surely the victory over Houston would make fans even more confident, right? There was no way it could go down.

As entertaining and confounding as a drop might have been, logic prevailed, and 60% of Jets fans expressed confidence in the team’s direction this week, up from 48% last week and 33% two weeks ago.

Of course the trend wasn’t completely logical as there was more of an increase after the ugly loss to Miami than after an actual win. Such are the intricacies of SB Nation Reacts.

