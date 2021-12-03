Podcast: Jets vs. Eagles Preview With Mike Phillips

The Jets play the Eagles on Sunday in the Meadowlands. Joining me on today’s podcast to help preview the game is Mike Phillips. Mike is the host of the Just End the Suffering Podcast.

Amazingly the Jets have never beaten the Eagles in a regular season game. Will that change this weekend?

The Jets are coming off a win, but there are some reasons for concern in this game. There are a number of places where Philadelphia seems to have favorable matchups. How can the Jets deal with this? Who needs to step up for the Jets to win? How can Zach Wilson calm some nerves after his uneven performance last weekend in Houston? We address these questions and more on today’s episode of Locked on Jets.

