New York Jets Flight Connections 12/3/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets look to end a horrific losing streak to the Eagles on Sunday. Currently, the Eagles have yet to lose to the Jets. Both teams have been around for over 60 years and the Eagles are the only team the Jets have yet to beat in their team’s history. Sunday’s game has an importance that isn’t talked about enough given the state of the Jets currently, but for the pride of the team, hopefully they realize what’s on the line. If the Jets aren’t able to win on Sunday, then it’s likely another four year wait until the two teams meet again. Hopefully Zach Wilson can get the job done and end a losing streak that desperately needs to be finished. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - 5 Jets to Watch When Eagles Come to MetLife for 2nd Consecutive Sunday

SNY - Zach Wilson has been watching film of how Tom Brady beat Eagles | Jets News Conference

Kristen Wong - NY Jets looking to make history against the Eagles in Week 13

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Josh McCown Talks Jets-Eagles, Zach Wilson

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Thursday

Randy Lange - Jets LB C.J. Mosley: Eagles Are Not the Colts, 'We Can't Look at It' as a Do-Over

SNY - Bart Scott on how Jets can limit Jalen Hurts on Sunday | Jets Game Plan

Joey Chandler - Jets’ Zach Wilson looking to build off win against Texans

Ryan Morik - Zach Wilson, Mike LaFleur discuss slow starts in games, break down QB's performance against Texans

Andrew Golden - Analyzing what went wrong for Jets QB Zach Wilson in Houston

Michael Nania - The outstanding numbers behind NY Jets' superb run blocking in Houston

Jack Bell - Robert Saleh: A Finger on His Team’s Pulse and Both His Feet on the Ground

Thomas Christopher - New York Jets GM Joe Douglas: A tale of 2 contrasting NFL draft classes

Caroline Hendershot - Jets RB Tevin Coleman Is Back in a Groove

Michael Obermuller - Quinnen Williams Is on the Verge of 1st Jets Pro Bowl Nod

Ethan Sears - Elijah Riley thriving after journey from Army cadet to Jets

Joey Chandler - Forever 28: Jets’ Elijah Riley keeps memory of former Army teammate alive

Rich Cimini - Carl Lawson leans on New York Jets' teammates during long injury rehab

Ryan Cole - Quincy Enunwa on playing for New York Jets again: 'If I could, I would'

Justin Fried - 4 pending NY Jets free agents that won't be back in 2022

Michael Obermuller - Jets Mock Draft LSU Star Derek Stingley, Add O-Line at 5

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Lou D'Agostino

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Here’s the thread about nothing, make sure to check it out.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!