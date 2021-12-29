Robert Saleh, Six Jets Players Clear COVID-19 Protocols

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has cleared COVID-19 protocols and has returned to the team.

Robert Saleh is back #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 29, 2021

Saleh missed last week’s game against the Jaguars after testing positive for COVID-19. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton took over the team and led the Jets to a victory over Jacksonville.

In addition to their head coach, the Jets were able to activate a number of players off the COVID-19 list.

We've activated CB Michael Carter II, DL Foley Fatukasi, QB Joe Flacco, DL Jonathan Marshall, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen and TE Kenny Yeboah.



LB Noah Dawkins, CB Lamar Jackson and DL Tanzel Smart have been restored to the practice squad.



https://t.co/fzcmil7IHI — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 29, 2021

Cater and Fatukasi are the most prominent of these players.

The Jets are also hopeful they will be able to get more players back for this game, including both starting guards.

Offense: Flacco, Yeboah

Defense: Carter, Jackson, Marshall, Dawkins, Hamsah, Foley, Smart



Those guys are all coming back from COVID



Vycint Smith, LDT, AVT, JFM, Ashtyn Davis, Hamilcar — #Jets hopeful they’ll come back this week — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 29, 2021

Elijah Moore has a 50/50 chance of returning Sunday. He is both on the COVID list and injured reserve from a quad injury. Jamison Crowder has also been termed 50/50.

Elijah Moore (quad) remains on IR and the COVID-19. Like Jamison Crowder, he’s 50-50 for Sunday, per Saleh. Moore still has some hurdles to clear with regard to his injury. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 29, 2021

Given how banged up the Jets are at the receiver position, getting these two back (especially Moore) would be a big boost for the offense.