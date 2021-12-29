 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Robert Saleh, Six Jets Players Clear COVID-19 Protocols

By John B
NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has cleared COVID-19 protocols and has returned to the team.

Saleh missed last week’s game against the Jaguars after testing positive for COVID-19. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton took over the team and led the Jets to a victory over Jacksonville.

In addition to their head coach, the Jets were able to activate a number of players off the COVID-19 list.

Cater and Fatukasi are the most prominent of these players.

The Jets are also hopeful they will be able to get more players back for this game, including both starting guards.

Elijah Moore has a 50/50 chance of returning Sunday. He is both on the COVID list and injured reserve from a quad injury. Jamison Crowder has also been termed 50/50.

Given how banged up the Jets are at the receiver position, getting these two back (especially Moore) would be a big boost for the offense.

