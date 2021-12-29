Jets Week 17 Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. This is our final podcast mailbag for the calendar year 2021. Thanks to everybody who sent in questions not just this week but throughout the year. You have made these shows so fun. If your question went unanswered this week, feel free to resubmit it for a future mailbag show if applicable.

Today we discuss whether the Jets should look to extend Braxton Berrios, whether the NFL should get rid of the spot foul rule for pass interference, what Todd Bowles would need to learn from his Jets tenure if he got another head coaching job, whether Robert Saleh has shown anything redeeming in his first season running the Jets, and what Joe Douglas needs to improve the most as we approach the 2022 offseason.

