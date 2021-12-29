New York Jets Flight Connections 12/29/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This week the Jets take on an old rival, as Tom Brady comes to MetLife to take on the Green and White. The defending Super Bowl champs just finished beating Sam Darnold’s current team (the Panthers) in a walloping, and the Jets could be next on that slate. While Covid protocols have started to change for the NFL, the talent level between these two teams isn’t really comparable. If the Jets can manage to find a way to beat the Bucs, it could be the highlight of the season for this team. While I don’t expect that to happen, it would be nice to see the team give Brady hell this weekend. With that, here are your links for the Jets to start your morning off.
Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Jets vs. Buccaneers
Brian Costello - Sheldon Rankins to Jets: Treat Tom Brady like anyone else
Rich Cimini - After 33 transactions and a win, Jets can enjoy one of their most stressful, yet rewarding weeks
Joey Chandler - Jets feed off Ron Middleton’s energy in Robert Saleh’s absence
NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Jets-Jags Review, Zach Wilson & Tom Brady, Dan Feeney 1-on-1 and More
SNY - Zach Wilson, Mekhi Becton and the rest of the Jets' season previewed | The Tailgate
Geoff Magliocchetti - Hope, potential emerge in Zach Wilson/Trevor Lawrence dreariness
Michael Nania - Former QB is 'more impressed with Zach Wilson' than Trevor Lawrence
Vitor Paiva - How good was Zach Wilson vs. Jacksonville? | NY Jets Film Breakdown
NewYorkJets.com - Next Gen Stats | Inside the Numbers of Zach Wilson's Long Rush & Braxton Berrios' Big Return
Michael Nania - This unlikely duo emerged to save the Jets' defense vs. Jacksonville
Brian Costello - Zach Wilson needs Joe Douglas to get Jets more playmakers
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets ‘Should Go’ Get Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Says Analyst
Michael Obermuller - NFL Analyst Insults Jets Rookie Class in Power Rank Snub
Brian Costello - Jets' Mekhi Becton out rest of season 'barring a miracle'
Caroline Hendershot - Jets Rookie Jason Pinnock Rises to the Challenge
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Things to know about new WR Isaiah Zuber
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!
Poll
Will the Jets defense hold the Bucs to under 20 points?
-
2%
Yes
-
93%
No
-
3%
Meh
Loading comments...