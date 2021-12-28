Podcast: What is on the line for the Jets in the last two games?

The Jets have two games left in the 2021 season. While many fans feel that Draft positioning is the only thing left to play for, I don’t agree. I think the Tampa Bay and Buffalo games have real significance for this team. That is the topic of today’s podcast.

It has been a difficult rookie season for Zach Wilson. You could argue he has begun to make a few small steps forward over the last few weeks. A strong finish to the season against quality opponents could cement that.

There are a number of players who will have the opportunity to either get their first extensive playing time or finish surprisingly strong seasons and earn a role on the 2022 Jets.

Finally, the narrative of the season could chance if the Jets are able to deliver another upset or two before this year ends.

Thanks as always for listening to the show.