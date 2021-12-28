2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Running Wild

The New York Jets defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday 26 - 21. Michael Carter had his first career 100 yard rushing game. Zach Wilson ran for 91 yards, setting the all-time Jets record for rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. The Jets as a team rushed for 273 yards, by far the most rushing yards for the Jets all season. In short, the Jets ran roughshod over the Jaguars to snag their 4th victory of the season.

The Jets record under head coach Robert Saleh improved to 4-11. How did the power rankings feel about the Jets victory? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

31) New York Jets Zach Wilson still has a terribly long road ahead of him before he’s a viable NFL starter. Still, it must feel good to get a win, even though he averaged only 4.6 yards per attempt and threw for just over 100 yards. The Jets rushing attack had their way with the Jaguars, and that included a 52-yard scamper from Wilson. Michael Carter was always going to be great in New York’s offensive scheme. He’s outstanding at manipulating second-level defenders in wide zone, and his ability to change direction makes him a difficult tackle. Corey Davis and Elijah Moore are awesome starting points in the offensive weaponry. If the Jets get a few more pieces ironed out and Wilson progresses in the offseason, this offense could hum along nicely in 2022.

New York Post

28. New York Jets, 4-11 (29) The Jets played without the 20 players on the COVID-19 reserve list and without head coach Robert Saleh. Zach Wilson ran for a 52-yard touchdown and threw another to an offensive lineman to beat Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars in the first matchup between the top two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. The defense made a late goal-line stand.

USA Today

29. Jets (30): Braxton Berrios is the very rare player New York took from New England’s scrap heap and turned into a valuable contributor. He has a career-best 38 receptions in 2021 and leads the league with 30.7 yards per kickoff return.

ESPN

30. New York Jets (4-11) Previous ranking: 31 Non-QB MVP: RB Michael Carter The rookie, who quickly emerged as the Jets’ RB1, has a team-high 865 yards from scrimmage — 25th among NFL running backs — and he missed three games. He is ninth in yards per touch (5.2) among league running backs with a minimum of 100 touches. More importantly, Carter’s two most productive games came in two of the Jets’ four wins. Steady MLB C.J. Mosley warrants consideration, but it’s hard to give him the nod, considering this defense ranks 32nd in yards and points allowed.

Sports Illustrated

31. New York Jets (4–11) Last week: Win vs. Jacksonville, 26–21 Next week: vs. Tampa Bay It’s nice the Jets got one more win to feel good about before finishing out a very tough season with the Bucs and Bills.

The Jets didn’t get much credit for their win against the Jaguars. What do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?