New York Jets Flight Connections 12/28/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While the Jets are still riding high on the victory over the Jaguars, there did seem to be some bad news coming soon afterward. Despite making a promise to fans that he would return this season, the chances of Mekhi Becton returning to the field are slim to none. It’s a disappointing season for the second year tackle to say the least. Becton has played less than 50 snaps this season, all during the Jets Week 1 game this season. With the Jets’ critical offensive line woes this season, having Becton protecting Wilson’s blind side could have helped a bit. Hopefully Becton is able to recover fully and contribute to the team in a meaningful way next season. Until then, we’re on to Week 17. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Win vs. Jaguars?

Brian Costello - Jets win underscores one of Joe Douglas' biggest offseason tasks

Michael Nania - These unsung heroes of Jets’ win over Jacksonville deserve more credit

Brian Costello - Jets OL Conor McDermott shows off TE skills with key TD catch

Joey Chandler - Jets’ Zach Wilson says Conor McDermott’s big man TD ‘the highlight of his life so far’

Stefan Stelling - Jets center Connor McGovern gets bittersweet news after Week 16 injury

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Place C Connor McGovern, TE Trevon Wesco on Injured Reserve

Max Goodman - New York Jets LT Mekhi Becton likely out for rest of season with knee injury

Ryan Morik - Robert Saleh opens up on 'weird experience' of watching Jets game from hotel

Jack Bell - Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Hopes to Rejoin Jets in a Day or Two

SNY - Quincy Williams on brother Quinnen, beating former team, Robert Saleh's post game speech | Jets News Conference

Michael Nania - It's become abundantly clear who the NY Jets' best player is

Jake Brown - 'Gang's All Here' Podcast: Zach Wilson's Signature Jets Play

Randy Lange - One More Big-Yardage, Big-Impact Day for Jets’ Braxton Berrios

Michael Nania - What will it cost the NY Jets to re-sign Braxton Berrios?

Mike Vaccaro - Michael Carter’s career day more proof of his place with Jets

Ethan Greenberg - Jets HC Robert Saleh Sees ‘Special Talent’ in Rookie RB Michael Carter

Daniel Kelly - New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is having a career year

Scott Thompson - Counting down the Top 10 NY sports stories of 2021: No. 5 - Jets hire Robert Saleh, draft Zach Wilson

Max Goodman - New York Jets continue to benefit from Sam Darnold trade with Carolina Panthers

Michael Nania - National consensus says the Jets will draft these two defenders in top-10

