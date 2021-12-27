Connor McGovern Out for the Year With MCL Injury

Jets center Connor McGovern will miss the final two games of the season with an MCL injury according to head coach Robert Saleh.

Coach Saleh says C Connor McGovern avoided an ACL injury to his knee, but will miss the final two games. pic.twitter.com/smlzOldvjJ — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 27, 2021

Although McGovern will miss the upcoming Tampa Bay and Buffalo games, it is a positive that he won’t need to spend his offseason rehabbing an ACL injury.

McGovern will be joined on injured reserve by Trevon Wesco who suffered an undisclosed knee injury against Jacksonville.

We've placed C Connor McGovern and TE Trevon Wesco on IR.



https://t.co/IIGjLqsess — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 27, 2021

In other news, it comes as no surprise but Saleh indicated the Jets are unlikely to get Mekhi Becton back this season.

This was trending this way for weeks. #Jets pic.twitter.com/RiSSKLyw70 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 27, 2021

The Jets also added a pair of starters to the COVID-19 list.

CB Bryce Hall and TE Tyler Kroft are the latest Jets to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 27, 2021

There is some good news on the horizon, however. It sounds like some of the players who were recently placed on the list could be near their return.

Fatukasi and JFM are expected back from the COVID list, Saleh said. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 27, 2021

Jets are now at 23 players on the COVID list. Robert Saleh said they expect to get some guys off the list in the next few days. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 27, 2021

Saleh himself could be on the verge of returning after missing Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville.

Robert Saleh said he hopes to clear protocol in the next day or two — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 27, 2021

Ron Middleton could keep his 1.000 winning percentage.