Connor McGovern Out for the Year With MCL Injury

By John B
NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jets center Connor McGovern will miss the final two games of the season with an MCL injury according to head coach Robert Saleh.

Although McGovern will miss the upcoming Tampa Bay and Buffalo games, it is a positive that he won’t need to spend his offseason rehabbing an ACL injury.

McGovern will be joined on injured reserve by Trevon Wesco who suffered an undisclosed knee injury against Jacksonville.

In other news, it comes as no surprise but Saleh indicated the Jets are unlikely to get Mekhi Becton back this season.

The Jets also added a pair of starters to the COVID-19 list.

There is some good news on the horizon, however. It sounds like some of the players who were recently placed on the list could be near their return.

Saleh himself could be on the verge of returning after missing Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville.

Ron Middleton could keep his 1.000 winning percentage.

